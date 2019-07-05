Budget 2019: Government Proposes FDI Relaxation In Media, Aviation, Single Brand Retail

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms have been relaxed by the government in Budget 2019-20 for sectors such as media, aviation, insurance and single brand retail with a view to attract more overseas investment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said that India's FDI inflows in 2018-19 grew by 6 per cent to $64.37 billion.

"I propose to further consolidate, the gains in order to make India more attractive FDI destination. The government will examine suggestions of further opening up of FDI in aviation, media, AVGC (Animation, Visual effects, Gaming and Comics) and insurance sector in consultation with stakeholders," she said.

The minister said 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) will be permitted for insurance intermediaries, and local sourcing norms will be eased for FDI in single brand retail sector.

Currently, as per the FDI policy, 49 per cent foreign investment is allowed in the insurance sector, which includes insurance broking, insurance companies, third party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors.

Similarly, 26 per cent FDI is permitted with government approval in publishing of newspaper and periodicals dealing with news and current affairs; and publication of Indian editions of foreign magazines in news and current affairs.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability