Budget 2019: Government Pegs Fiscal Deficit At 3.4% In 2019-20 - 10 Points

The government has pegged disinvestment target at Rs 90,000 crore for the coming financial year.

Budget 2019: The government has pegged the fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for financial year 2019-20, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. "We would have maintained fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent for year 2018-19 and taken further steps to consolidate fiscal deficit in year 2019-20," Mr Goyal said while delivering the Budget speech in Parliament. The revised estimate of fiscal deficit for the current financial year stood at 3.4 per cent, as against the budget estimate of 3.3 per cent.