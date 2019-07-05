Budget 2019: Government Proposes To Enhance Surcharge On Super Rich, No Changes In Income Tax Structure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced changes in the income tax structure in the first Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. Without proposing any changes to income tax slabs and rates, Ms Sitharaman proposed to enhance the surcharge on the super rich. The government enhanced the surcharge on individuals having taxable income above Rs 2 crore and up to Rs 5 crore, and taxable income above Rs 5 crore, to increase their effective tax rates by around 3 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

"In view of the rising income levels, those in the highest income bracket need to contribute more to the nation's development."

"My tax proposals will aim to stimulate growth, incentivize affordable housing and encourage start-ups by releasing the entrepreneurial spirit," the finance minister said.

"I aim to simplify tax administration and bring greater transparency," she said.

