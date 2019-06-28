NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArt
May's Fiscal Deficit Hits 52% Of Budgeted Target

Net tax receipts in first two months of the fiscal year were Rs 1.15 lakh crore, while total expenditure was Rs 5.13 lakh crore, data showed.

Budget 2019 | | Updated: June 28, 2019 16:46 IST
The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per centfor 2019/20, same as 2018/19.


Fiscal deficit in May stood at Rs 3.66 lakh crore ($53.04 billion), or 52 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first two months of the fiscal year were Rs 1.15 lakh crore, while total expenditure was Rs 5.13 lakh crore, government data showed.

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent for 2019/20, same as 2018/19.



