Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

The SGX Nifty futures - an early indicator of the NSE Nifty index in India - were last seen down 0.49%

Domestic stock markets are likely to open lower on Thursday amid weakness in global peers, a day after benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty broke a six-day losing streak. At 8:20 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures were down 55.00 points - or 0.49 per cent - at 11,283.00. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the NSE Nifty index in India. Equities in global markets tumbled on rising concerns about the US-China trade war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.31 per cent, on signs that Washington and Beijing were still wide apart on trade issues and were making no progress in deputy-level talks. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.11 per cent.

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 645.97 points - or 1.72 per cent - higher at 38,177.95 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,313.30, up 186.90 points (1.68 per cent) from its previous close.

Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:

