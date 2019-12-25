Stock Markets Closed On Wednesday For Christmas Holiday

On Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.39% at 12,214.55, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.44% lower at 41,461.26.

Domestic stock, debt and currency markets remained shut on Wednesday, December 25 for Christmas holiday. The financial markets will resume trading on Thursday, December 26.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.58 per cent, while the rupee settled at 71.1505 to the dollar.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 181.40 points - or 0.44 per cent - lower at 41,461.26 and the broader NSE Nifty settled at 12,214.55, down 48.20 points - or 0.39 per cent - from the previous close.

On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors net offloaded Rs 114.38 crore from the Indian capital markets, NSE data shows. Domestic institutional investors pulled out a net Rs 345.22 crore on the same day.

