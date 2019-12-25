Stock Markets Closed On Wednesday For Christmas Holiday

Domestic stock, debt and currency markets remained shut on Wednesday, December 25 for Christmas holiday. The financial markets will resume trading on Thursday, December 26.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.58 per cent, while the rupee settled at 71.1505 to the dollar.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 181.40 points - or 0.44 per cent - lower at 41,461.26 and the broader NSE Nifty settled at 12,214.55, down 48.20 points - or 0.39 per cent - from the previous close.

On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors net offloaded Rs 114.38 crore from the Indian capital markets, NSE data shows. Domestic institutional investors pulled out a net Rs 345.22 crore on the same day.