Profit
LIVE Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Higher Today

The Sensex and Nifty had ended 337.35 points - or 0.92 per cent - and 98.30 points - or 0.91 per cent - higher respectively on Friday.

Market | Edited by | Updated: September 09, 2019 08:32 IST
Domestic stock markets are set to start Monday's session on a higher note, with the SGX Nifty last seen trading 13.50 points - or 0.12 per cent - higher at 10,973.00 on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty index is an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India. Equities in other Asian markets traded with mild gains amid cautious trade as investors hoped for announcements of stimulus packages in major economies in the world. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei traded 0.5 per cent higher. Australian stocks edged up 0.1 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI added 0.8 per cent. Last Friday, Wall Street rose with the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 indices ending 0.25 per cent and 0.10 per cent higher.

The Sensex and Nifty had ended 337.35 points - or 0.92 per cent - and 98.30 points - or 0.91 per cent - higher respectively on Friday. The Sensex index settled at 36,981.77 while the broader Nifty benchmark shut shop at 10,946.20.

Here's what to expect from domestic financial markets (Sensex, Nifty and rupee-dollar) today:



