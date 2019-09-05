Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Higher Today; Reliance Industries Shares In Focus

Domestic stock markets are likely to open higher as indicated by the SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange, amid gains in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty in India - was last seen trading 28.00 points - or 0.26 per cent - higher at 10,885.50 on the Singapore Exchange. On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark had ended 162 points (0.4 per cent) and 47 points (0.4 per cent) higher, rebounding after falling the most since July 8 in the previous session.
Here's what to expect from the domestic financial markets (Sensex, Nifty and rupee) today:
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India mandated commercial lenders to link certain loans to the external benchmark-based interest rates from October 1, in a bid to allow faster transmission of its rate cuts to consumers.
The RBI said banks were not satisfactorily transferring the cuts in policy rates. Banks would now have to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to an external benchmark, the central bank said.
In the pre-open session, the S&P BSE Sensex index gained as much as 195.94 points - 0.53 per cent - to 36,920.68. At 9:05 am, the broader NSE Nifty benchmark was up 85.20 points (0.79 per cent) at 10,929.85 in the pre-open market.
Top gainers on the index were Adani Ports, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel and Vedanta, up between 1.68 per cent and 4.28 per cent. Top laggards were ICICI Bank, GAIL, UPL, ITC and Maruti Suzuki, down between 0.44 per cent and 2.00 per cent. Indicative values in the pre-open market are replaced with final values in the order matching phase.
Before Markets Open, Here's A Look At Global Cues
Equities in other Asian markets extended gains and US stock futures jumped on rising hopes the United States and China can de-escalate their trade war before it inflicts further damage on the global economy.
US stock futures reversed early losses and rose 1 per cent. China's confirmation of trade talks added to upbeat geopolitical news overnight. A parliamentary vote in Britain put the brakes on the nation's no-deal exit from the European Union, Hong Kong withdrew a contentious extradition bill that sparked recent protests and political turmoil in Italy appeared to be easing.
SXG Nifty Indicates Higher Opening For NSE Nifty Today
Domestic stock markets are likely to open higher with the SGX Nifty, trading on the Singapore Exchange, trading 20.00 points - or 0.18 per cent - higher at 10,877.50. Equities in other Asian markets rose, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.8 per cent, the Shanghai composite index surging 1.8 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei adding 2.4 per cent.