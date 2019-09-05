Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Higher Today; Reliance Industries Shares In Focus

The RBI said banks were not satisfactorily transferring the cuts in policy rates. Banks would now have to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to an external benchmark, the central bank said.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India mandated commercial lenders to link certain loans to the external benchmark-based interest rates from October 1, in a bid to allow faster transmission of its rate cuts to consumers.