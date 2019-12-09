Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,950 As Markets Rebound

HDFC, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the upmove in Sensex

Here are five things to know about the stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:

At 1:18 pm, the Sensex traded 168.68 points - or 0.42 per cent - higher at 40,613.83 while the Nifty was up 48.55 points - or 0.41 per cent - at 11,970.05. Thirty five stocks on the 50-scrip index traded higher at the time. Top percentage gainers were Adani Ports, Yes Bank, UPL, Tata Steel and State Bank of India (SBI), trading between 1.81 per cent and 2.53 per cent higher. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla and Nestle India - down between 0.88 per cent and 1.98 per cent - were the top Nifty losers. HDFC, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gain in Sensex, together accounting for a rise of 140.9 points on the index. Analysts awaited macroeconomic data due this week for cues. The government will release data on consumer inflation and industrial production on Thursday, and wholesale inflation the next day.



Domestic stock markets recovered early losses on Monday amid volatile trade following gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 200.48 points to touch 40,645.63 on the upside and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,981.95, up 60.45 points from the previous close. The emergence of buying interest in financial stocks along with strength in automobile and metal shares pushed the markets higher, however weakness in consumer goods and information technology stocks capped the gains.