Sensex Slumps Over 550 Points Breaks Below 37,000, Nifty Below 10,700

Market update: Selling pressure was witnessed in mid- and small-cap shares

The domestic stock markets fell sharply mirroring losses in other Asian markets after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected, but its Chairman Jerome Powell took a cautious approach to any further reductions in borrowing costs. The Sensex slumped as much as 576 points and the NSE Nifty 50 index dropped as much as 170 points to fall below its important psychological level of 10,700 to hit an intraday low of 10,670. Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and IndusInd Bank were among the top drags on the Sensex.

At 2:39 pm, the Sensex dropped 486 points or 1.3 per cent to 36,077 and the Nifty 50 index slumped 145 points or 1.3 per cent to 10,696.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Media index's 4.5 per cent fall. Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Private Bank indices fell between 1.5-2.2 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes fell over 1.5 per cent each.

Selling pressure was so intense that 45 shares out of 50 shares in the Nifty 50 index were trading lower.

In the Sensex basket of shares, only three out of 27 shares were trading higher.

Yes Bank was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 15 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 54.55. Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries were also among the losers, down between 2.2-2.8 per cent each.

Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries and Coal India were among the notable gainers in the Nifty.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.