Sensex, Nifty Down Nearly 4% In Six-Day Fall: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets have corrected about nearly four per cent in last six days, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index retracting 1,457.76 points - marking their worst losing streak since July. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark has given up 444.8 points during this period, marking a decline of 3.84 per cent. Out of the 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), state-run banks and metals have suffered the worst hit. Analysts say the onset of the corporate earnings season and macroeconomic data will be monitored closely for near-term cues.