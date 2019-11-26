Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

On Monday, the Sensex had risen 529.82 points to register its highest closing ever

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a higher note, rising for a second straight session tracking gains in Asian peers. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty benchmark index in India - rose as much as 32 points to touch 12,139.00. At 8:32 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 16.50 points - or 0.14 per cent - at 12,123.50. Equities in other Asian markets rose on Tuesday, tracking record closing highs on Wall Street and signs of new momentum in Beijing's and Washington's efforts to end their long and acrimonious trade dispute.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent to a one-week high. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.91 per cent.

Shares in the region extended gains on Tuesday after Beijing said Liu He, China's Vice premier and chief trade negotiator, held a call with his US counterparts and that both sides reached consensus on solving relevant problems. That followed positive headlines out of China and the US on Monday, which helped bolster confidence.

On Monday, the Sensex had ended 529.82 points - or 1.31 per cent - higher at 40,889.23 to register its highest closing ever, and the Nifty settled at 12,079.00, up 164.60 points (1.38 per cent) from its previous close. (Also read: After 7 weeks of upmove, more steam left in banking stocks, say analysts)

Analysts awaited macroeconomic data for near-term direction. The government is due to release official data on GDP growth at 5:30 pm on Friday.

