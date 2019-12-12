Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

The RBI this month surprised the Street with a status quo on policy rates

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note tracking gains in Asian peers which rose to a one-month high. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - rose as much as 56 points to touch 12,005.00 on the upside ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 51.00 points - or 0.43 per cent - at 12,000.00. Analysts awaited key macroeconomic data due for release on Wednesday for more clues on the monetary policy cycle in the coming months.

Equities in other Asian markets rose to one-month highs after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected but indicated interest rates would remain on hold, which nudged Wall Street stocks higher.

The US central bank signalled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative, but the imminent UK election and a deadline for US-China trade talks kept investors cautious.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.8 per cent to the highest since November 11 and Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.18 per cent.

US stock futures edged up 0.1 per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex index had on Wednesday ended 172.69 points - or 0.43 per cent - higher at 40,412.57 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,910.15, up 53.35 points - or 0.45 per cent - from its previous close.

The government will release data on consumer inflation and industrial production after market hours on Thursday, and on wholesale inflation at noon the next day.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this month surprised the Street with a status quo on policy rates. The central bank tracks consumer inflation data primarily while formulating monetary policy.