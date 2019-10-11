LIVE Market Updates: Sensex Opens 114 Points Higher, Nifty At 11,258

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note tracking global peers. At 8:32 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were up 34.50 points - or 0.31 per cent - at 11,295.50. Equities in other Asian markets and Wall Street futures rose after US President Donald Trump said he would meet with China's top trade negotiator, fuelling optimism on a trade deal between the world's two largest economies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent, following on from gains on Wall Street. Australian shares climbed 0.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.9 per cent. S&P e-mini futures added 0.2 per cent. Analysts awaited IT major Infosys to report its earnings for the quarter ended September 30 and macroeconomic data due today for cues.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices had declined 0.78 per cent and 0.70 per cent respectively, as the markets continued their downward movement a day after breaking a six-day losing streak.

