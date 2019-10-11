LIVE Market Updates: Sensex Opens 114 Points Higher, Nifty At 11,258

The Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.78% and 0.70% lower respectively on Thursday
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note tracking global peers. At 8:32 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were up 34.50 points - or 0.31 per cent - at 11,295.50. Equities in other Asian markets and Wall Street futures rose after US President Donald Trump said he would meet with China's top trade negotiator, fuelling optimism on a trade deal between the world's two largest economies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent, following on from gains on Wall Street. Australian shares climbed 0.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.9 per cent. S&P e-mini futures added 0.2 per cent. Analysts awaited IT major Infosys to report its earnings for the quarter ended September 30 and macroeconomic data due today for cues.
On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices had declined 0.78 per cent and 0.70 per cent respectively, as the markets continued their downward movement a day after breaking a six-day losing streak.
Here are latest updates on the movement in domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex Opens 114 Points Higher At 37,994, Nifty Starts Day At 11,258
The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 114.08 points higher at 37,994.48 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark started the session at 11,257.70, up 23.15 points from its previous close. In the opening trade, top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Vedanta, JSWL Steel and SBI, trading between 1.22 per cent and 2.24 per cent higher.
On the other hand, top laggards were TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel, struggling with losses of between 0.72 per cent and 3.32 per cent.
The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed as much as 302.59 points - or 0.80 per cent - to touch 38,182.99 on the upside in the pre-opening session. At 9:05, the Sensex was up 84.60 points - or 0.22 per cent - at 37,965.00 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 15.20 points - or 0.14 per cent - at 11,249.75.
Infosys Shares In Focus Today Infosys
- the country's second largest IT services exporter - will release its earnings report for the quarter ended September 30 at around 3:45 p.m. The company's top management will hold a press conference at 4:15 pm, which will be followed by a 60-minute conference call at 5:30 pm in which the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants.
Moody's Lowers India Growth Forecast For 2019-20
Credit ratings major Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut its India growth forecast for the year ending March 2020 to 5.8 per cent from 6.2 per cent. Moody's said a weaker growth outlook will dampen the prospects for fiscal consolidation.
It had in August lowered the country's growth forecast to 6.2 per cent from 6.8 per cent.
TCS Shares In Focus Today
Shares in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
will be on focus today, a day after the country's largest IT services company reported a net profit of Rs 8,042 crore for the quarter ended September 30, led by growth in the cloud services, Internet of Things (loT) and cybersecurity services segments.
In a regulatory filing after market hours, TCS said its revenue came in at Rs. 38,977 crore in the second quarter of current financial year, as against Rs. 38,172 crore in the quarter ended June 30. (Read more on TCS earnings
Asian Shares Rise On US-China Trade Optimism
Equities in other Asian markets rose, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbing 0.5 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index gaining 0.9 per cent. The Asian markets and Wall Street futures moved higher after US President Donald Trump said he would meet with China's top trade negotiator, fuelling optimism on a trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note. At 8:32 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures were up 34.50 points - or 0.31 per cent - at 11,295.50. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India.