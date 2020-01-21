Sensex, Nifty Fall In Early Trade After IMF Trims Forecast

Losses across most sectors pulled the markets lower

Domestic stock markets opened lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in global peers, a day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its growth estimate for India to 4.8 per cent for the current financial year. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 227.28 points to hit 41,301.63 in early trade and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark declined to as low as 12,162.45, down 62.1 points from its previous close. Losses across most sectors - led by banking, automobile and pharmaceutical shares -pulled the markets lower, as the benchmark indices extended losses a day after plunging 1 per cent.

At 9:17 am, the Sensex traded 173.33 points - or 0.42 per cent - lower at 41,355.58, while the Nifty was down 55.55 points - or 0.45 per cent - at 12,169.00.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip Nifty benchmark index at the time were Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and UPL, trading between 1.27 per cent and 1.47 per cent lower. Thirty six Nifty stocks moved lower at the time.

On the other hand, Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Coal India and Zee Entertainment - up between 0.55 per cent and 2.39 per cent - were the top Nifty gainers.

HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC were the top drags on the Sensex, together accounting for a loss of 85 points in the index.

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said growth in India slowed sharply owing to stress in the non-bank financial sector and weak rural income growth.

The IMF said global growth would reach 3.3 per cent in 2020, compared to 2.9 per cent in 2019, which was the slowest pace since the financial crisis a decade ago. Estimates for both years were cut by 0.1 percentage point from forecasts made in October.

The IMF also cut its global growth forecasts due to sharper-than-expected slowdowns in India and other emerging markets, but also said a US-China trade deal was another sign that trade and manufacturing activity may soon bottom out.

The update on global economy comes ahead of the start of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit.

Equities in other Asian markets took a sudden lurch lower as mounting concerns about a new strain of pneumonia in China sent a ripple of risk aversion through markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 1 per cent after a steady start. Hong Kong, which suffered badly during the SARS outbreak, saw its index fall 2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.8 per cent and Shanghai blue chips 1.5 per cent.

The caution spread to E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 which eased 0.4 per cent, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.3 per cent.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 416.46 points - or 0.99 per cent - lower at 41,528.91 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,224.55, down 127.80 points - or 1.03 per cent - from the previous close.

Analysts say earnings from more large cap companies will be watched closely after disappointing financial results from few large caps especially banks affected investor confidence.

Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bank of Baroda, JSW Steel and ICICI Bank will report their earnings for the October-December period this week.