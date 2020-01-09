Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today As Mideast Tensions Ease

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note amid gains in Asian peers as as the US and Iran backed away from the brink of further conflict in the Middle East. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - climbed up as much as 132.5 points to 12,201.00 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were up 120.50 points - or 1.00 per cent - at 12,189.00.

Equities in other Asian markets rebounded with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 1 per cent, reversing Wednesday's losses. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.8 per cent, lifting stocks to their highest for the year so far.

US President Donald Trump responded overnight to an Iranian attack on US forces with sanctions, not violence. Iran offered no immediate signal it would retaliate further over a January 3 US strike that killed one of its senior military commanders.

Meanwhile, crude oil returned to the levels seen before the killing of the Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad, a strike that raised fears of an escalating regional conflict. Brent futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - prices crept up from month lows hit overnight to $65.84 per barrel, about where they began the year.

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had ended 51.73 points - or 0.13 per cent - lower at 40,817.74 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 12,025.35, up 27.60 points - or 0.23 per cent - from the previous close.