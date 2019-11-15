Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices had ended 0.42% and 0.27% higher respectively on Thursday

Domestic stock markets are likely to open higher on Friday amid gains in Asian peers. At 8:26 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India - were up 37.00 points (0.31 per cent) at 11,924.50, after rising to as high as 11,926.00. Equities in other Asian markets jumped following a record high in Wall Street, after White House comments suggested Washington and Beijing were close to striking a trade deal, reviving hopes the tariff war may near an end.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.67 per cent higher, and Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.76 per cent.

Telecom stocks will be in focus on Friday, a day after telecom majors Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel reported huge losses in the July-September period on account of high provisions for outstanding government dues.

Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net loss of Rs. 50,900 crore in the second quarter to September. Rival private sector telecom company Bharti Airtel posted a consolidated net loss of Rs. 23,045 crore in the same quarter.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had risen 170.42 points - or 0.42 per cent - to end at 40,286.48 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,872.10, up 31.65 points (0.27 per cent) from the previous close.

