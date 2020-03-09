Sensex, Nifty Drop 3% As Coronavirus Fears Hurt Global Markets: 10 Points

At 9:21 am, the Sensex traded 1,139.71 points - or 3.03 per cent - lower at 36,436.91 while the Nifty was down 325.85 points - or 2.97 per cent - at 10,663.60.

Forty four stocks in the Nifty basket of 50 shares struggled against losses at the time. Worst hit stocks in percentage terms were ONGC, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Power Grid, down between 5.48 per cent and 9.04 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank and BPCL managed gains, up 17.34 per cent and 3.03 per cent at the time respectively.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and TCS were the top drags on Sensex, together accounting for a loss of 450 points in the index.

Equity markets across Asia sank in a sea of red with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan plummeting 3.0 per cent to a five-month low, Japan's Nikkei falling 4.7 per cent and Australia's commodity-heavy market down 5 per cent.

US and European market futures pointed to sharp losses. Wall Street E-Mini futures were down 4.6 per cent, while Europe's EUROSTOXXX 50 and FTSE futures tumbled 4.4 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively. Crude oil prices nosedived 31.5 per cent to $31.02 a barrel in their biggest percentage slump since the start of the first Gulf War.

Risk sentiment around the globe soured due to the unabated spread of the coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in oil prices. The number of people infected with the coronavirus has topped 107,000 across the world as the outbreak reaches more countries and causes more economic pain. In India, the number rose to 39, a day after five of a family in Kerala tested positive.

Analysts who have been tracking coronavirus news over past few weeks have say the pandemic is a huge negative in the near term, and further correction in the markets cannot be ruled out for the time being.

Crude oil fell by the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors around the globe are looking at more central banks and authorities to announce measures to shield world economy from the virus. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and will be under intense pressure to act, but rates there are already deeply negative.