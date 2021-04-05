Britannia Industries Gains Over 2% On Dividend Announcement

At 12:50 pm, the shares of Britannia were trading higher by 2.23 per cent on the BSE

Britannia Industries shares gained more than 2 per cent in a weak market after the company declared an interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21. At 12:50 pm, the shares of the biscuit company were trading at Rs 3,699.20, higher by 2.23 per cent, on the BSE.

Britannia Industries declared an interim dividend of 6,200 per cent i.e. Rs 62 per equity share

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the interim dividend has been fixed as April 10. The interim dividend is subject to deduction/withholding of applicable taxes and will be paid on or before April 30, 2021.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 48,892.55, weaker by 1040.75 points or 2.08 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,588.55, down 289.70 points or 0.95 per cent.