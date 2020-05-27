Biocon Subsidiary Receives Nod To Use Cytosorb In Covid-19 Treatment

Having received the approval, Biocon Biologics will be able to treat COVID-19 patients aged 18 and above.

Biocon' subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the use of extracorporeal blood purification (EBP) device CytoSorb in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"Biocon Biologics has been granted licence for emergency use of CytoSorb in public interest by the Indian health regulator to treat COVID-19 patients who are 18 years of age or older," Biocon said in a regulatory filling.

The licence will be effective until control of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the company added.

With the regulatory nod, Biocon Biologics will be able to treat COVID-19 patients, aged 18 and above, who have been admitted to the intensive care units (ICU) with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, said: “As a science-led organization, Biocon's endeavour is to provide innovative solutions to patients to address their unmet needs. CytoSorb is an in-licensed unique device that reduces cytokine storm in critically ill patients and was introduced by Biocon in India in 2013."

Studies suggest that COVID-19 patients with serious complications experience a ‘cytokine storm,' also known as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), which leads to excessive inflammation, organ failure and death.

The CytoSorb therapy reduces cytokine storm and deadly inflammatory response through blood purification.

The country has more than 80,000 active coronavirus infections and over 4,000 deaths.

Biocon shares were trading lower by 0.8 per cent at Rs 356 on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark indices' gains of 0.8 per cent.