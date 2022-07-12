Binance Posts A Picture To Celebrate 5th Anniversary Amid Crypto Meltdown

Binance posts a pic to celebrate 5th anniversary amid crypto meltdown

The world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, celebrated its 5th anniversary by posting a picture on Instagram, in which the firm wrote, "it's too pretty, not sure if I want to eat or display these."

That comes amid a severe meltdown in cryptocurrencies', which many are calling a 'crypto winter' and also a crypto 'death spiral.'

Binance, which has about 120 million users worldwide, had also tweeted on Friday that its registry in Spain will allow it to offer crypto asset exchange and custody in the country in compliance with the central bank's rules.

That Spain registration signals that Binance is gaining momentum in Europe after France and Italy also included it in its national registries in recent months as the European Union prepares new regulation on the sector.

Cryptocurrency companies will need a licence and customer safeguards to issue and sell digital tokens in the European Union under new rules agreed last week by the bloc to tame a volatile market.