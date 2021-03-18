BHEL Surges Over 7% On Emerging As Lowest Bidder For Nuclear Power Project

At 10:45 am, the shares of BHEL were trading at Rs 52.15, up 4 per cent, on the BSE.

BHEL shares soared more than 7 per cent in early trading after the state-owned engineering firm emerged as lowest bidder for the supply of equipment for 6x700 MW nuclear power projects of Nuclear Power Corporation of India. At 10:45 am, the shares of BHEL were trading at Rs 52.15, up 4 per cent, on the BSE.

"In an open competitive bidding process, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (Rs 10,800 crore) for the fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW nuclear power projects of Nuclear Power Corporation of India, "BHEL said inj a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

BHEL has thus retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of nuclear steam turbines.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 50,067.75, higher by 257.35 points or 0.52 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,803.20, up 81.90 points or 0.56 per cent at the time.