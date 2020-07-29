Bharti Airtel Loss Widens To Rs 15,933 Crore In June Quarter

Bharti Airtel's quarterly loss widened to Rs 15,933 crore in April-June period from loss of Rs 2,866 crore during the same period last year as the company provided Rs 36,832.2 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues as directed by the Supreme Court payable by the company.

Bharti Airtel's revenue from operations rose 15.4 per cent to Rs 23,938.7 crore from Rs 20,737.9 crore in the corresponding period year ago.

Bharti Airtel's average revenue per user, a key metric of how much a telecom company earns from a customer, improved to Rs 157 per month from Rs 129 during the first quarter of last financial year.

The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) or operating profit came in at Rs 10,639 crore and operating profit margin came in at 44.4 per cent, Bharti Airtel said in a press release.

The company's 4G data customers moved up by 4.3 crore through the year - a growth of 45.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach 13.83 crore in June quarter, Bharti Airtel added.

"We are going through an unprecedented crisis caused by COVID. Despite this, our teams have served the country well and kept our customers connected. Data traffic growth surged by 73% YoY even as 4G net additions slowed down to 2 Million caused by supply chain shocks in the device eco system," Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia at Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel shares ended 0.3 per cent higher at Rs 566, outperforming the Sensex which ended 1.1 per cent lower.