'Ashneer Grover No Longer Employee, Founder': BharatPe Threatens To Sue

Ashneer Grover and his family "engaged in misappropriation of company funds," BharatPe said.

BharatPe on Wednesday lashed out at Ashneer Grover for "spinning lies and hurling baseless allegations and threats" against the company just a day after he resigned from the digital payments firm.

The fintech company stated that Mr Grover and his family "engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds" and, as a result, he "is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company".

"The Board will not allow the deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe's reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology. As a result of his misdeeds, Mr Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the payments firm said.