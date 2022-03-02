'Ashneer Grover No Longer Employee, Founder': BharatPe Threatens To Sue

BharatPe on Wednesday lashed out at Ashneer Grover for "spinning lies and hurling baseless allegations and threats" against the company just a day after he resigned from the digital payments firm.
The fintech company stated that Mr Grover and his family "engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds" and, as a result, he "is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company".
"The Board will not allow the deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe's reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology. As a result of his misdeeds, Mr Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the payments firm said.