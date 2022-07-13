Beware Of This Fake RBI's Rs 4.59 Crore Compensation Payment Notification: Government

A fake RBI notification offering Rs 4.59 crores to the beneficiary: PIB Fact Check

A fake notification issued in the name of the Reserve Bank of India claims to offer Rs 4 crores 59 lakhs to the beneficiary is circulating, beware, warned the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a government agency.

Through its Fact Check Twitter handle, the PIB warned that an RBI official compensation payment notification is doing the rounds, that the RBI does not offer such payments or funds, and that the RBI never calls or sends emails asking for personal information.

The fake notification says that beneficiaries were listed in the recent schedule for payment of Rs 4.59 crores and asks for personal details for that amount to be credited.

See the fake notification below:

A common trap laid by fraudsters to steal sensitive personal data including, name, age, contact details, bank account information, which can easily be used for circumvent any bank security procedures even.

A #Fake notification issued in the name of the Reserve Bank of India claims to offer ₹4 crores 59 lakhs to the beneficiary#PIBFactCheck



▶️@RBI does not offer any such payments/Funds



▶️RBI never calls or sends emails asking for personal information pic.twitter.com/gahy8rinwM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 13, 2022

Scams involving fake payment SMS and email confirmations and notifications are now commonplace.

Receiving huge sums of money always triggers excitement and exhilaration; one may momentarily let their guard down. It's a fraud, be careful!

Scammers will establish a fake email using one of the many free email services available online and mask it with a bank's name to make it appear genuine in the case of an email notification. The email address can be nonreply@XXXXbank.co.

However, only authorised staff members have access to banking email domains. Since the genuine email address is typically concealed behind the sender's visible email address, one must carefully examine the email address.

Nothing is worse than being overly cautious, so always double, triple, and maybe even quadruple check at all times to be safe than to be sorry later.