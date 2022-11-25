Beware Of Fake Social Media Entities' Claims To Be Owned By Us: Kotak Mutual Fund

Fake social media entities claiming to be owned by us, be alert: Kotak Mutual Fund

Kotak Mutual Fund warned its investors, business partners, and the general public about fake social media and Telegram groups and communities that guarantee enormous returns on investment in its name, according to a press release.

"ALERT! Please do not be misled by FAKE Telegram and other social media entities claiming to be owned by Kotak Mutual Fund," according to the press note from Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd.

According to the note, the brand name, logo, and spokesperson identity of Kotak Mutual Fund have recently been misused by numerous social media entities on Telegram and other social media platforms.

"Kotak Mutual Fund has only one official Telegram handle (https://t.me/kotakmutualfund ), and it does not promise or misguide investors in any form or on any social platforms for abnormal earnings or returns while investing in mutual funds. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, and investors should read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing," said the note.

"Furthermore, we request the users and investors to report those fraudulent groups on Telegram in case they come across to abuse@telegram.org or write to us at mutual@kotak.com ," added Kotak Mutual Fund.