'Be An Early Filer': Income Tax Department Posts Message For Taxpayers

The new e-filing portal was launched on June 7, 2021. (Representative Photo)

The Income Tax department has asked taxpayers to file their returns within the due date. The last date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23) without late fee is July 31, 2022 (unless extended by the government).

In a tweet, the I-T department has urged people to be early filers.

"ITR filing for AY 2022-23 is available on e-filing portal. Check your Form 26AS, AIS & other relevant documents before submission. Be an early filer," the Income Tax department said, adding the hashtag #FileNow.

The due date for filing ITR is the date by which the returns can be filed without any penalty.

In case of corporates, the last date to file ITR is October 31 of the assessment year (unless extended by the government).

The new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in, launched on June 7, 2021, had a bumpy start since the beginning with taxpayers and professionals reporting glitches and difficulties in its functioning. Infosys was in 2019 given the contract to develop the portal.

A year later, many users said many issues still persist, after which the I-T department asked Infosys to resolve it on priority.

Meanwhile, Central Board of Direct Taxes Chair Sangeeta Singh said earlier this month that the number of income tax returns has increased in FY22 over the previous fiscal.

Ms Singh told news agency PTI that the number of income tax returns last fiscal was 7.14 crore against 6.9 crore in the preceding financial year, showing a clear growth.

For FY22, the tax collection is more than Rs 14 lakh crore, which is fairly good, compared to the collection for FY20, as per the chairman.