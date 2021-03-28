Barbeque Nation IPO: Here's How To Check Share Allotment Status

Barbeque Nation IPO: It comprised a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and offer for sale of Rs 273 crore shares

Barbeque Nation Hospitality, the casual-dining restaurant chain, is likely to finalise the initial public offering (IPO) allocation around April 1, as per the schedule available in the red herring prospectus. The Rs 453 crore initial public offering, which was open for bidding between March 24 and March 26, was subscribed almost six times. The qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 5.11 times, non-institutional investors attracted 3.10 times subscription and portion set aside for retail investors, 13.13 times.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 273 crore shares by the existing shareholders. The company will use the funds to repay its debt.

IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Ambit Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

Here's how to check the allotment status of Barbeque Nation IPO:

Registrar's website (Link Intime India)

Select 'Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited - IPO' in the dropdown list

Enter either PAN, application number or DP Client ID

Click on the 'search' button

BSE website

Check box 'equity' under issue type

Select 'Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited' in the dropdown list

Enter 'application number' and 'PAN number'

Click on the 'search' button

Barbeque Nation Hospitality operates 147 Barbeque Nation restaurants in 77 Indian cities and six restaurants in UAE, Oman and Malaysia.