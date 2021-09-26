Banks To Remain Closed For 21 Days In October: Check Out Full List Here

There are as many as 21 days in October when banks will remain closed

There are as many as 21 days in October when banks – both public as well as private - will remain closed as it is a major holiday month with pan India level festivals like Dussehra, Durga Puja and Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

Apart from this, Gandhi Jayanti is also observed on October 2, which is a national holiday to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. There are quite a few regional holidays when banks in some particular states will remain closed, during the month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases its monthly list of holidays under three categories, namely Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts.

Check out the full list of bank holidays in October 2021, here:

October 1 - Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Sikkim)

October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti (Pan India)

October 3 – Sunday (Weekly off)

October 6 - Mahalaya Amavasye (West Bengal, Tripura, Karnataka)

October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya)

October 9 - Second Saturday

October 10 – Sunday (Weekly off)

October 12 - Durga Puja or Maha Saptami (West Bengal, Tripura)

October 13 - Durga Puja or Maha Ashtami (West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Manipur, Tripura, Assam)

October 14 - Durga Puja, Dussehra or Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Puducherry, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam)

October 15 - Durga Puja, Dasara, Dusshera or Vijaya Dashmi (Pan India except for Manipur and Himachal Pradesh)

October 16 - Durga Puja or Dasain (Sikkim)

October 17 – Sunday (Weekly off)

October 18 - Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 19 - Eid-e-Milad, Eid-e-Miladunnabi, Milad-i-Sharif or Prophet Mohammad's Birthday (Pan India except for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand)

October 20 - Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday, Lakshmi Puja, Id-e-Milad (Tripura, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh)

October 22 - Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (Jammu and Kashmir)

October 23 - Fourth Saturday

October 24 – Sunday (Weekly off)

October 26 - Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir)

October 31 – Sunday (Weekly off)