Banks To Remain Closed Between August 20 And August 23. Check Out The List Here

Banks will remain closed for four days between August 20 and August 23, 2021

August is the month when the festival season begins, therefore there are a spate of holidays during the month and banks will remain closed for 15 days with several regional and national holidays along with weekly-offs falling almost every week.

However during the period between August 20 and August 23, 2021, there are as many as four bank holidays, therefore people are advised to complete all their important tasks as soon as possible. Some of the known holidays which are falling during this period are Muharram, Raksha Bandhan and Onam.

These holidays though are not observed uniformly in all states and are aligned with holidays declared by the state governments. Only gazetted holidays are observed all across the country.

Let's see what are the dates on which holidays are falling:

August 20: Banks will remain closed due to Muharram as well as first Onam in many states like Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Gujarat, Punjab Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others.

August 21: On account of Thiruvonam, banks will remain closed in Kerala.

August 22: Banks will remain closed due to weekly off on Sunday, the day on which Raksha Bandhan is also falling.

August 23: Due to Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, banks will remain closed in Kerala again.