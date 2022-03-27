Bank's Strike May Impact Several Essential Services: 5 Points

All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said, "We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers during the strike.”

Ms Kaur said that the strike is expected to hit rural parts of the country also, where informal workers of farming and other sectors will join the protest.

The strike notices were given by workers' unions of various sectors such as roadways, power, coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance. Unions in railways and defence sector will carry out mass mobilisation in support of the strike at several places, the joint forum said.

The unions' demands include scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws, privatisation of any form and the national monetisation pipeline. Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.