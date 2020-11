Banks' loans rose 5.7 per cent in the two weeks to November 6 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 10.6 per cent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose Rs 66,082 crore to Rs 104.05 lakh crore in the two weeks to November 6.

Non-food credit rose Rs 49,110 crore to Rs 103.21 lakh crore, while food credit rose Rs 16,972 crore to Rs 83,631 crore.

Bank deposits rose Rs 89,129 crore to Rs 143.81 lakh crore in the two weeks to November 6.