Banks' Loans Rise 12% In Fortnight To July 5: RBI

Indian banks' loans rose 12 per cent in the two weeks ended July 5 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 10.3 per cent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose Rs 48,780 crore ($7.09 billion) to Rs 96.98 lakh crore in the two weeks ended July 5. Non-food credit rose Rs 49,430 crore to 96.27 lakh crore, while food credit fell Rs 650 crore to Rs 70,770 crore.

Bank deposits rose Rs 1.82 lakh crore to 126.75 lakh crore in the two weeks ended July 5.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.