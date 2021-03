Bank deposits rose Rs 22,210 croreto Rs 14,95,6000 crore.

Banks' loans rose 6.5 per cent in the two weeks to March 12 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 12.1 per cent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Outstanding loans rose Rs 23,746 crore to Rs 10,79,8000 crore in the period.

Non-food credit rose Rs 29,759 crore to Rs 10,72,9000 crore, while food credit fell Rs 6,014 crore to Rs Rs 69,192 crore.

Bank deposits rose Rs 22,210 crore to Rs 14,95,6000 crore.