Banks Free To Restructure Loans, But Can't Penalise Borrowers, Supreme Court Told

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was told that paying interest on interest - or interest on those choosing to take the benefit of the moratorium - is a "double whammy" for borrowers.

"Instead of giving respite, the banks are encashing on this (COVID-19)," the lawyers argued in the top court. Questioning the Reserve Bank of India's position on the case, lawyers argued that the central bank did not wake up from crores of rupees looted from the nation, saying it is a statutory regulator, not "an agent of the banks".

Senior advocate CA Sundaram, representing real estate industry body CREDAI in the case, said it is unfair to charge interest, and may lead to increase in non-performing assets for banks. CREDIA's counsel argued that even if the interest cannot be waived of, at least it should be reduced to a level at which banks pay depositors.

The Association of Power Producers told the Supreme Court that the power producers are among the most stressed sectors and asked banks to forego profit for this year as real estate and many other sectors were fully shut during the lockdown.

Mr Sundaram also suggested that the moratorium should be extended for at least six months.

On Tuesday, the government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the moratorium - to defer loan repayments during the coronavirus crisis - can be extended by two years, a day after the government's deadline for temporary relief on loan repayments ended.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the RBI, had said that the economy contracted by 23.9 per cent in the June quarter due to coronavirus-related lockdown and restrictions.

The Centre had also said that a waiver of interest on deferred EMIs would be against "the basic canons of finance" and unfair to those who repaid loans as per schedule.

The RBI, however, came out with a scheme which provides for extension of moratorium for two years to certain stressed borrowers, the central government had informed the top court.