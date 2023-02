The Bank of England will lift its key interest rate by a half-point to 4.0 per cent.

The Bank of England on Thursday hiked its interest rate for a tenth time in a row as global authorities race to combat sky-high inflation.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted at a regular meeting to lift its key interest rate by a half-point to 4.0 percent, the highest level since late 2008.

