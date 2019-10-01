NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Banks To Remain Closed On These Days In October, Check Full List

According to current Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, banks also observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Banking & Financial Services | Edited by | Updated: October 01, 2019 14:53 IST
Banks are shut on all Sundays.


Public and private sector banks will remain closed on the occasion of Dussehra, Diwali and other festivals in the month of October across the four metro cities. However, the holidays may differ from one bank to another or from one city to another. According to current Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, banks- such as public, private, foreign, cooperative, regional rural and local-  observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Additionally, banks are shut on all Sundays of the month. (Also read: State-Run Banks In Odisha To Operate From 10 AM to 4 PM)

Banks will be non-operational on October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. On October 5, banks will remain shut in Kolkata on account of Mahasaptami (Durga Puja). On October 7, banks will remain closed in Kolkata and Chennai due to Maha Navami/Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja (Dasain).

Here's the full list of bank holidays in October across the four metro cities:

DayDateHolidayMetro cities
Wednesday02-OctMahatma Gandhi JayantiDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Saturday05-OctDurga Puja (Mahasaptami)Kolkata
Sunday06-OctPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Monday07-OctMaha Navami/Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)Kolkata, Chennai
Tuesday08-OctDasara/Vijaya Dashmi/Durga Puja (Dasain)/DussehraDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Saturday12-OctPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday13-OctPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday20-OctPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Saturday26-OctPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Sunday27-OctPublic holidayDelhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Monday28-OctDiwali (Balipratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja/Govardhan PujaMumbai

(Source: rbi.org.in)

In cities like Guwahati and Ahmedabad banks will be also shut on October 30 and 31 on account of Ningol Chakkouba and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday respectively, according to RBI.



