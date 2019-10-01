Banks To Remain Closed On These Days In October, Check Full List

Banks are shut on all Sundays.

Public and private sector banks will remain closed on the occasion of Dussehra, Diwali and other festivals in the month of October across the four metro cities. However, the holidays may differ from one bank to another or from one city to another. According to current Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, banks- such as public, private, foreign, cooperative, regional rural and local- observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Additionally, banks are shut on all Sundays of the month. (Also read: State-Run Banks In Odisha To Operate From 10 AM to 4 PM)

Banks will be non-operational on October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. On October 5, banks will remain shut in Kolkata on account of Mahasaptami (Durga Puja). On October 7, banks will remain closed in Kolkata and Chennai due to Maha Navami/Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja (Dasain).

Here's the full list of bank holidays in October across the four metro cities:

Day Date Holiday Metro cities Wednesday 02-Oct Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 05-Oct Durga Puja (Mahasaptami) Kolkata Sunday 06-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Monday 07-Oct Maha Navami/Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja (Dasain) Kolkata, Chennai Tuesday 08-Oct Dasara/Vijaya Dashmi/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Dussehra Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 12-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 13-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 20-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Saturday 26-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Sunday 27-Oct Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Monday 28-Oct Diwali (Balipratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Laxmi Puja/Govardhan Puja Mumbai (Source: rbi.org.in) In cities like Guwahati and Ahmedabad banks will be also shut on October 30 and 31 on account of Ningol Chakkouba and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday respectively, according to RBI.

