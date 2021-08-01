Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days In August: Check Out Full List Here

Banks are to remain closed for 15 days in August 2021

Banks, public as well as private ones, will remain closed for 15 days during this month, i.e. August 2021, out which seven days include second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

The remaining eight days include regional holidays. This year, August 15 or Independence Day is falling on a Sunday, which is a weekly off for banks, according to the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Muharram and Janamashtami, which fall on August 19 and August 30 respectively, are being observed as holidays in most of the cities across the country.

Some other major regional holidays apart from the two mentioned above this month are Onam and Parsi New Year.

The RBI releases its monthly list of holidays under three categories, namely Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts.

Check out the full list of bank holidays in August 2021, here:

August 1: Weekly off (Sunday)

August 8: Weekly off (Sunday)

August 13: Patriot's Day (Manipur)

August 14: Second Saturday

August 15: Weekly off (Sunday), Independence Day

August 16: Parsi New Year (Maharashtra)

August 19: Muharram (Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and other states)

August 20: Onam (Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu)

August 21: Thiruvonam (Kerala)

August 22: Weekly off (Sunday)

August 23: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Kerala)

August 28: Fourth Saturday

August 29: Weekly off (Sunday)

August 30: Janamashtami: (Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states)

August 31: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh)

All banks remain shut on public holidays. Only gazetted holidays are recognised by banks across the country.