Bank Holidays 2022: Cities Where Banks Will Remain Shut Tomorrow On Raksha Bandhan

According to RBI calendar, there are 18 bank holidays in August.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 is being celebrated on two days - August 11 and 12. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Purnima in the month of Shravan as per the Hindu calendar. The celebration also impacts the opening of bank branches. To ensure that customers face least inconvenience, banks often divide the days of their closing. All the bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which releases a list every year to inform customers about bank closure.

According to RBI calendar, bank branches will remain closed on Friday (August 12) in Kanpur and Lucknow.

In cities like Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur and Shimla, the bank branches were closed on Thursday (August 11) due to Raksha Bandhan.

There are 18 bank holidays in August, including festivals in various states and Saturdays and Sundays. The RBI notifies holidays under three categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

While bank branches remain closed on Second and fourth Saturdays, the RBI has made it mandatory for them to remain shut on Sundays.

Apart from these holidays, there are several regional festivals including Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami, Shahenshahi, and Muharram due to which the services will get affected in various states this month.

On the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, banks, across the country, will remain closed.

The banks across the country will also remain shut on Saturday (August 13) as it is a second Saturday. Therefore, this week, the banks will not be operational for three consecutive days - August 13 (Saturday), August 14 (Sunday) and August 15 (Monday).