Bandhan Bank Tanks Nearly 12% Post Block Deal

Bandhan Bank shares tanked nearly 12 per cent on the BSE to Rs 304 post a block deal on the BSE, which saw 345.6 million shares changing hands. The details of the buyers and sellers in the block deal are not known. At 11:40 am, the shares of Bandhan Bank were trading at Rs 308.75, down 10.57 per cent, on the BSE. The shares have touched a high of Rs 321 and a low of Rs 304 thus far.

Bandhan Financial Holdings, the main shareholder of Bandhan Bank, was expected to sell 337.4 million shares or 20.95 per cent stake worth $1.4 billion (Rs 10,500 crore) in the bank through a block deal to meet RBI's shareholding norms. Bandhan Financial Holdings held 60.95 per cent stake in the bank prior to the block deal.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 37,222.25, lower by 376.49 points or 0.9 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 10,980.25, down 93 points or 0.8 per cent at the time.