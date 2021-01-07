Bandhan Bank Rises Over 3% On Growth In Advances

At 9:35, the shares of Bandhan Bank were trading at Rs 406.50, up 2.61 per cent, on the BSE.

Bandhan Bank shares rose more than 3 per cent in early trading on the BSE after the private lender said on Wednesday that its loans and advances grew by 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 80,255 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal. The shares of Bandhan Bank touched an intra-day high of Rs 409.45 on the BSE on the back of the news development. At 9:35, the shares of Bandhan Bank were trading at Rs 406.50, up 2.61 per cent, on the BSE.

The bank's total deposits during the quarter increased by 30 per cent to Rs 71,188 crore as against Rs 54,908 crore in the corresponding period last year, the lender said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 48,384.15, higher by 203.11 points or 0.42 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14211.20, up 63.80 points or 0.45 per cent at the time.