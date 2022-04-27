Bajaj Auto March Quarter Profit Falls 2% To Rs 1,526 Crore

Bajaj Auto's March quarter profit fell

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 2 per cent to Rs 1,526 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022, on account of lower sales in both domestic and export markets.

The company's total two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales declined by 17 per cent to 9,76,651 units in the fourth quarter as compared with 11,69,664 units in the same period of 2020-21 fiscal.

In the domestic market, the total sales declined by 27 per cent to 3,89,155 units as against 5,34,119 units in the same period of 2020-21.

The company faced severe supply chain challenges, especially in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, impacting sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Overseas shipments declined by 8 per cent to 5,87,496 units during the period under review as compared with 6,35,545 units in January-March period of 2020-21.

The Pune-based company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,551 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21.

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 7,975 crore during the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 8,596 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

The company's consolidated net profit in the 2021-22 fiscal rose to Rs 6,166 crore, up 27 per cent compared to Rs 4,857 crore in 2020-21.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 33,145 crore in the last fiscal as compared with Rs 27,741 crore in 2020-21.

Bajaj Auto posted an 8 per cent increase in total sales last fiscal at 4,308,433 units as compared with 3,972,914 units in 2020-21.