Ayushman Bharat: 5 Key Features Of Mega Healthcare Scheme

Target beneficiaries of 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme are more than 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population based on SECC database.

Economy | | Updated: August 11, 2018 15:58 IST
Ayushman Bharat: 5 Key Features Of Mega Healthcare Scheme

To ensure that nobody is left out there will be no cap on family size in 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme.

Ayushman Bharat, often referred to as 'Modicare', is expected to be launched by the Union government on August 15. According to a release issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB), this scheme has a benefit cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year. The target beneficiaries of the scheme are more than 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population based on SECC (Socio Economic Caste Census) database. This benefit cover under 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme will take care of almost all secondary care and most of tertiary care procedures.
Here are 5 salient features of 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme:
  1.  'Ayushman Bharat' scheme will target about 10.74 crore poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers' families as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data covering both rural and urban population.
  2. To ensure that nobody is left out (especially women, children and elderly) there will be no cap on family size and age in 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme. 
  3. The benefit cover will also include pre and post-hospitalisation expenses. All pre-existing conditions will be covered from day one of the policy. A defined transport allowance per hospitalization will also be paid to the beneficiary, the PIB release said.
  4. Benefits of Ayushman Bharat' scheme are portable across the country and a beneficiary covered under the scheme will be allowed to take cashless benefits from any public/private empanelled hospitals across the country.
  5. To control costs, the payments for treatment will be done on package rate (to be defined by the Government in advance) basis. The package rates will include all the costs associated with treatment. Keeping in view the state specific requirements, states/ Union Territories will have the flexibility to modify these rates within a limited bandwidth.


