Ayushman Bharat: 5 Key Features Of Mega Healthcare Scheme

To ensure that nobody is left out there will be no cap on family size in 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme.

Ayushman Bharat, often referred to as 'Modicare', is expected to be launched by the Union government on August 15. According to a release issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB), this scheme has a benefit cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year. The target beneficiaries of the scheme are more than 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population based on SECC (Socio Economic Caste Census) database. This benefit cover under 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme will take care of almost all secondary care and most of tertiary care procedures.