Axis Bank Posts Surprise Loss Of Rs 2,189 Crore in Q4 

Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss, plagued by a rise in provisions for bad loans.Net loss was Rs 2,189 crore ($327.94 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of Rs 1,225 crore a year ago, the Mumbai-based bank said.Analysts had on average expected a profit of Rs 514 crore rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.77 per cent at end-March, compared with 5.28 percent in the preceding quarter and 5.04 per cent a year ago.