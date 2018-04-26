Axis Bank Posts Surprise Loss Of Rs 2,189 Crore in Q4 

NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Axis Bank Posts Surprise Loss Of Rs 2,189 Crore in Q4Â 

Axis Bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.77 per cent at end-March.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: April 26, 2018 18:24 IST
Analysts had on average expected a profit of Rs 514 crore rupees.

Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss, plagued by a rise in provisions for bad loans.

Net loss was Rs 2,189 crore ($327.94 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of Rs 1,225 crore a year ago, the Mumbai-based bank said.

Analysts had on average expected a profit of Rs 514 crore rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.77 per cent at end-March, compared with 5.28 percent in the preceding quarter and 5.04 per cent a year ago. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

