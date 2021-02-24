Auto Parts Supplier Sona BLW Files For Rs 6,000 Crore IPO

Sona BLW plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to repay or prepay Rs 225 crore of its loans.

Auto parts supplier Sona BLW Precision Forgings has filed papers with the stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 6,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue of shares of face value of Rs 10 each consists of a fund-raiser through fresh issue amounting to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 5,700 crore by selling shareholder Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of the Blackstone Group Inc.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) will be up to 75 per cent of the offer, non-institutional investors up to 15 per cent while up to 10 per cent will be reserved for retail investors.

The company intends to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to repay or prepay Rs 225 crore of its borrowings in addition to general corporate purposes.

The firm is one of India's leading automotive technology companies, designing, manufacturing and supplying highly-engineered, major automotive systems and components.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Credit Suisse Securities, JP Morgan India, JM Financial, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are book running lead managers to the issue.