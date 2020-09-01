August GST Collections Come At Rs 86,449 Crore, 1% Lower Than July

August GST collection came at Rs 86,449 crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the month of August came at Rs 86,449 crore, the government said on Tuesday. The number is lower than the GST collection in July, which had come at Rs 87,422 crore, while GST for the month of August last year was Rs 98,202 crore, according to the data.

Out of the total collection in August, Central GST (CGST) is Rs 15,906 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 21,064 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 42, 264 crore and cess amounts to Rs 7,215 crore.

Amid the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, lower revenues from GST has been a bone of contention for the government. It picked up slightly in June, when the collection went past the Rs 90,000 crore mark, but has slipped for two straight months since.

Meanwhile, owing to poor revenue collection and front-loaded government spending, the government has breached its fiscal deficit target for the entire financial year in just four months till July, another set of data showed on Monday.