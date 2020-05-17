Government Allocates Additional Rs 40,000 Crore Under MNREGA

The allocation is made over and above the budgetary estimate

The government on Sunday allocated an additional amount of Rs 40,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), over and above the budgetary allocation of Rs 61,000 crore for the current financial year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement while detailing upon the fifth and final tranche of measures under the "Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" package. Ms Sitharaman said that the announcement is expected to genereate nearly 300 crore person days.