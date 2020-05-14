Government Extends Ambit Of Free Foodgrains, Launches 'One Nation, One Ration Card'

Those not holding state or centre PDS cards will also get free food grains

Detailing upon the second tranche of measures under the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, announced government's plans aimed at migrant labourers and poorer sections of the country. The finance minister announced the extension of provision of free foodgrains to those who do not hold public distribution system (PDS) cards under the state and centre. Ms Sitharaman said that the government will provide 5 kgs of rice or wheat per person and one kg of chana (chickpea) per family for the next two months.

The government will be spending Rs 3,500 crore towards this measure and believes that it will aid 8 crore non-PDS card holders, Ms Sitharaman said, adding that the implementation would be carried out by state governments.

The government also launched the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' initiative, under which a ration card holder will be able to draw the allocated ration from anywhere in the country, irrespective of where the person hails from.

Moreover, the government also said that it will soon launch an affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers. The scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will provide housing at an affordable rent, Ms Sitharaman said.

The scheme will be implemented under a private-public partnership (PPP) model and will involve converting government-funded housing in cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC).

In Thursday's announcement, Ms Sitharaman also detailed upon measures aimed at benefiting street vendors, middle class and small borrowers under MUDRA scheme.



