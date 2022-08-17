ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit And Charges Levied By Major Banks

ATM transaction limit and charges: SBI, PNB, HDFC, ICICI And Axis Bank

All major banks, both in the public and private sector, allow a limited number of free transactions at the ATMs every month. Beyond the free transactions, which include financial and non-financial services, the lenders levy a charge with applicable taxes.

The number of free transactions at the ATMs may differ on the type of account and the debit card you hold.

Using the ATMs beyond the permissible limit of free monthly transactions will be chargeable.

According to a notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India in June last year, the banks were allowed to charge ₹ 21 per transaction at the ATM above the monthly free transaction limit, effective from 1 January 2022.

Earlier, the banks were allowed to charge ₹ 20 for each such transaction.

Customers are allowed five free transactions at their bank ATMs every month, and the limit is three free transactions for other bank ATMs. Customers in non-metro centres can avail of five free transactions at other bank ATMs.

The RBI allowed banks to levy an interchange fee of ₹ 17 per financial transaction and ₹ 6 for each non-financial transaction at all centres starting 1 August 2022.

The banks collect ATM service charges to meet the increasing ATM installation and maintenance costs.

All the major banks also charge an annual fee on debit cards or ATM cards, depending on the kind of card a customer possesses.

Here's a comparison of various types of ATM charges levied by SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Sl.No Particulars Charges Rs 1 Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards) Classic Debit Card ₹ 125/- plus GST Silver/Global Contactless Debit Card ₹ 125/- plus GST Yuva / Gold /Combo / My Card (Image) Debit Card ₹ 175/- plus GST Platinum Debit Car ₹ 250 plus GST Pride/Premium Business Debit Card ₹ 350 plus GST 2 Debit Card Replacement Charges ₹ 300/- plus GST 3 Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN ₹ 50/- plus GST 4. Domestic Transaction Charges (At ATM) Average Monthly Balance (AMB) in Savings Bank Number of free transactions per month (Both Financial and Non-financial) Other Bank ATMs In 6 Metro Centers In 6 Metro Centers Our Bank ATM Upto ₹ 25,000/- 3 5 5 Above ₹ 25,000/- upto ₹ 50,000/- 3 5 Unlimited Above ₹ 50,000/ - upto ₹ 1,00,000/- 3 5 Above ₹ 1,00,000/- Unlimited Unlimited Charges for financial transactions beyond the set limit ₹ 20 + GST ₹ 10 + GST Charges for non-financial transactions beyond the set limit ₹ 8 + GST ₹ 5 + GST Transaction decline due to insufficient balance ₹ 20 + GST ₹ 20 + GST $ Namely, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad 5 SMS Alert charges per quarter from Debit Card holders who maintain average quarterly balance of ₹ 25000/- & below during the quarter. ₹ 12 (incl. GST



Punjab National Bank

ATM CUM DEBIT CARD CHARGES / PREPAID CARD CHARGES Variant Classic (Rupay/VISA) / Rupay Platinum (Domestic/ International/ JCB International) Visa Gold / Rupay International Rupay Select Debit Card Prepaid Card issuance charges Primary Nil ₹ 250 ₹ 250 ₹ 50 Add on Card ₹ 150 NA Annual Maintenance Charges ₹ 150 (From 2nd year onwards as 1st year charges are free)



₹ 250 (Platinum Domestic/ Platinum International / JCB International from 2nd year onwards as 1st-year charges are free w.e.f 16-11-2021). For Debit Cards issued prior to 16-11-2021, previous AMC charges ₹150 shall prevail.



₹ 500 (Rupay Select Debit card till 31.03.2022 w.e.f. 16-11-2021, NIL for staff members). For Select Debit Cards issued prior to 16-11-2021, previous AMC charges ₹ 400 shall prevail.



(Nil for Classic- KCC / Classic-Mudra/ Classic - PMJDY) For cards having balances above ₹ 500 on the date of expiry of card, Annual Maintenance fee of ₹ 150 will be levied & account will be maintained for one additional year, thereof. In case, balance goes below ₹ 500, the entire balance will be forfeited and card will be closed. Card Replacement Charges (Duplicate Issuance) ₹ 150/- Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN through Branch ₹ 50 (for request through branch; Exempted for Govt. Sponsored Scheme Nil (if done through Green Pin at ATMs) Transaction declined due to insufficient Balance ₹ 15 (charges are applicable to staff also) For use of Bank's own ATMs located in Metro and Non-Metro Areas Free Transactions* 5 Transactions / Month After Free Transactions* ₹ 10 per Transactions For use of other Bank's ATMs located in Metro and Non-Metro Areas Metro^ Non Metro Free Financial and Non-financial Transactions* 3 Transactions / Month 5 Transactions / Month After Free Financial Transactions* ₹ 20 per Transactions After Free Non-financial Transactions* ₹ 9 per Transactions Ø ^viz. Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Ø Above charges are applicable to staff also.

HDFC Bank

Revised ATM Charge Structure Account Type No of Free Transactions per month at HDFC Bank ATMs No of Free Transactions per month at other Bank ATMs Charges beyond prescribed limit of free transactions Savings & Salary Account Free Transactions -5 At Metro ATMs : 3 Free Transactions



At Non Metro ATMs:- 5 Free Transactions Cash Withdrawal - ₹ 21 plus applicable taxes



Non-Financial Transaction - ₹ 8.50 plus applicable taxes Current Account (Activ, Ascent, Max Advantage, Plus, Professionals, Ecomm, SmartUp Alpha, SmartUp Growth, SmartUp Max,

Utlima, Apex, Max, Flexi, Merchant Advantage Plus, Supreme) Unlimited At Metro ATMs - 3 Free Transactions



At Non Metro ATMs - 5 Free Transactions Cash Withdrawal & Non-Financial Transaction - ₹ 21 plus applicable taxes Current Account (Regular, Premium,Trade, Merchant Advantage, Ezee, Current Account for Hospitals/Nursing Homes/Pathology Labs) Unlimited Charged from 1st transaction onwards Cash Withdrawal & Non-Financial Transaction - ₹ 21 plus applicable taxes

ICICI BANK (Regular Savings Account)

Service Charges Cash Transaction Charges

Home Branch (Branch where the account is opened or ported)

(Deposits and withdrawals across branches and deposits in Cash Recycler Machines considered.) 1) Number Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals)

₹ 150 per transaction, post 4 free cash transactions per month.



2) Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals)

₹ 5 per ₹ 1,000, post-free limit of ₹ 1 lakh, per month or ₹ 150, whichever is higher.

a) Non-Home branch –

₹ 5 per Rs 1,000, for transaction value above ₹ 25,000 at non-home branch in a day or ₹ 150, whichever is higher.

b) Third-party cash transactions charged at ₹ 150 per transaction. Per transaction value capped at ₹ 25,000. ATM Interchange (Transactions at Non ICICI Bank ATMs) 6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad): ₹ 21 per financial transaction & ₹ 8.5 per non-financial transaction, post 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions).

Other than 6 metro locations: ₹ 21 per financial transaction and ₹ 8.5 per non-financial transaction, post 5 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions).

Maximum of 5 transactions free in a month, across locations, with a cap of 3 transactions at 6 metro locations. Transactions at ICICI Bank ATMs / Cash Recycler Machines (cash withdrawals) ₹ 21 per financial transaction, post 5 transactions. All non-financial transactions are free.

(Financial transaction includes - Cash Withdrawal; Non Financial transactions include - Balance Inquiry, Mini statement & Pin change) Debit Card Fees annual fees ₹150

For Gramin locations – ₹ 99

https://www.icicibank.com/service-charges/regular-savings-account

Axis Bank (Easy Access Saving Account)