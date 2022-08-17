ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit And Charges Levied By Major Banks

All major banks, both in the public and private sector, allow a limited number of free transactions at the ATMs every month. Beyond the free transactions, which include financial and non-financial services, the lenders levy a charge with applicable taxes.
The number of free transactions at the ATMs may differ on the type of account and the debit card you hold.
Using the ATMs beyond the permissible limit of free monthly transactions will be chargeable.
According to a notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India in June last year, the banks were allowed to charge ₹ 21 per transaction at the ATM above the monthly free transaction limit, effective from 1 January 2022.
Earlier, the banks were allowed to charge ₹ 20 for each such transaction.
Customers are allowed five free transactions at their bank ATMs every month, and the limit is three free transactions for other bank ATMs. Customers in non-metro centres can avail of five free transactions at other bank ATMs.
The RBI allowed banks to levy an interchange fee of ₹ 17 per financial transaction and ₹ 6 for each non-financial transaction at all centres starting 1 August 2022.
The banks collect ATM service charges to meet the increasing ATM installation and maintenance costs.
All the major banks also charge an annual fee on debit cards or ATM cards, depending on the kind of card a customer possesses.
Here's a comparison of various types of ATM charges levied by SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank:
Sl.No
Particulars
Charges
Rs
1
Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)
Classic Debit Card
₹ 125/- plus GST
Silver/Global Contactless Debit Card
₹ 125/- plus GST
Yuva / Gold /Combo / My Card (Image) Debit Card
₹ 175/- plus GST
Platinum Debit Car
₹ 250 plus GST
Pride/Premium Business Debit Card
₹ 350 plus GST
2
Debit Card Replacement Charges
₹ 300/- plus GST
3
Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN
₹ 50/- plus GST
4. Domestic Transaction Charges (At ATM)
Average Monthly Balance (AMB) in Savings Bank
Number of free transactions per month (Both Financial and Non-financial)
Other Bank ATMs
In 6 Metro Centers
In 6 Metro Centers
Our Bank ATM
Upto ₹ 25,000/-
3
5
5
Above ₹ 25,000/- upto ₹ 50,000/-
3
5
Unlimited
Above ₹ 50,000/ - upto ₹ 1,00,000/-
3
5
Above ₹ 1,00,000/-
Unlimited
Unlimited
Charges for financial transactions beyond the set limit
₹ 20 + GST
₹ 10 + GST
Charges for non-financial transactions beyond the set limit
₹ 8 + GST
₹ 5 + GST
Transaction decline due to insufficient balance
₹ 20 + GST
₹ 20 + GST
$ Namely, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad
5
SMS Alert charges per quarter from Debit Card holders who maintain average quarterly balance of ₹ 25000/- & below during the quarter.
₹ 12 (incl. GST
ATM CUM DEBIT CARD CHARGES / PREPAID CARD CHARGES
Variant
Classic (Rupay/VISA) / Rupay Platinum (Domestic/ International/ JCB International)
Visa Gold / Rupay International
Rupay Select Debit Card
Prepaid
Card issuance charges
Primary
Nil
₹ 250
₹ 250
₹ 50
Add on Card
₹ 150
NA
Annual Maintenance Charges
₹ 150 (From 2nd year onwards as 1st year charges are free)
For cards having balances above ₹ 500 on the date of expiry of card, Annual Maintenance fee of ₹ 150 will be levied & account will be maintained for one additional year, thereof. In case, balance goes below ₹ 500, the entire balance will be forfeited and card will be closed.
Card Replacement Charges
(Duplicate Issuance)
₹ 150/-
Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN through Branch
₹ 50 (for request through branch; Exempted for Govt. Sponsored Scheme
Nil (if done through Green Pin at ATMs)
Transaction declined due to insufficient Balance
₹ 15 (charges are applicable to staff also)
For use of Bank's own ATMs located in Metro and Non-Metro Areas
For use of other Bank's ATMs located in Metro and Non-Metro Areas
Ø ^viz. Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad
Ø Above charges are applicable to staff also.
Revised ATM Charge Structure
Account Type
No of Free Transactions per month at HDFC Bank ATMs
No of Free Transactions per month at other Bank ATMs
Charges beyond prescribed limit of free transactions
Savings & Salary Account
Free Transactions -5
At Metro ATMs : 3 Free Transactions
Cash Withdrawal - ₹ 21 plus applicable taxes
Current Account (Activ, Ascent, Max Advantage, Plus, Professionals, Ecomm, SmartUp Alpha, SmartUp Growth, SmartUp Max,
Unlimited
At Metro ATMs - 3 Free Transactions
Cash Withdrawal & Non-Financial Transaction - ₹ 21 plus applicable taxes
Current Account (Regular, Premium,Trade, Merchant Advantage, Ezee, Current Account for Hospitals/Nursing Homes/Pathology Labs)
Unlimited
Charged from 1st transaction onwards
Cash Withdrawal & Non-Financial Transaction - ₹ 21 plus applicable taxes
ICICI BANK (Regular Savings Account)
Service Charges
Cash Transaction Charges
1) Number Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals)
ATM Interchange (Transactions at Non ICICI Bank ATMs)
6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad): ₹ 21 per financial transaction & ₹ 8.5 per non-financial transaction, post 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions).
Transactions at ICICI Bank ATMs / Cash Recycler Machines (cash withdrawals)
₹ 21 per financial transaction, post 5 transactions. All non-financial transactions are free.
Debit Card Fees annual fees
₹150
https://www.icicibank.com/service-charges/regular-savings-account
Axis Bank (Easy Access Saving Account)
Daily withdrawal limit and Shopping limit
Daily ATM Withdrawal Limit of ₹ 50,000, Daily POS transaction Limit of ₹ 1,25,000.Effective 1st Dec'19 - Introduction of Transaction Decline Fee at POS terminals due to insufficient funds in Savings account: ₹ 25
Monthly Cash Transaction Free Limits (Metro/Urban)
First 4 Transactions or ₹ 1.5 lakhs whichever is earlier. Cash Transactions at Non-Home Branch : Cash transactions upto ₹ 25,000/- per day, exceeding which ₹ 5/- per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of ₹ 150/- to be charged.
Monthly Cash Transaction Free Limits (Semi-Urban/Rural)
First 4 Transactions or ₹ 1.5 lakhs whichever is earlier. Cash Transactions at Non-Home Branch: Cash transactions up to ₹ 25,000/- per day, exceeding which ₹ 5 per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of ₹ 150/- to be charged
Fees on Cash Deposits and Withdrawals above limits
Self - ₹ 5 per ₹ 1000 or ₹ 150, whichever is higher, Third Party - ₹ 10 per ₹ 1000 or ₹ 150, whichever is higher
Transaction Charges on Cash Deposit Transaction done at Cash Deposit Machine
₹ 50 per transaction after banking hours (i.e. Between 5:00 pm to 9:30 am) and on Bank/State Holidays for deposits exceeding 2 transactions or ₹ 5,000 per month (either single or multiple transaction), whichever is earlier.
Axis Bank ATM: No. of Free Transactions
First 5 Financial transactions Free and Unlimited Non-financial transactions
Non - Axis Bank ATM : No of Free Transactions
First 3 transactions (Financial + Non Financial) free in Metro Locations (Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad ) or First 5 transactions (Financial + Non Financial) free in all Other Locations.
Axis/Non-Axis ATM: Cash Withdrawal (Financial transaction) fees beyond limits
₹ 21 per transaction
Axis/Non-Axis ATM: Balance Enquiry (Non-Financial transaction) fees beyond limits
₹ 10 per transaction
Maximum transaction count limit on ATM transaction
Maximum monthly transaction count limit of 30 transactions (Financial + Non-Financial) per month. Post transaction limits, ₹ 21 per Financial transactions on Axis Bank and (Financial + Non-Financial) non-Axis Bank ATMs