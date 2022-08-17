ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit And Charges Levied By Major Banks

Banks were allowed by the RBI to charge ₹ 21 per each extra transaction at the ATM beyond the monthly free limit, effective from 1 January 2022.

ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit And Charges Levied By Major Banks

ATM transaction limit and charges: SBI, PNB, HDFC, ICICI And Axis Bank

All major banks, both in the public and private sector, allow a limited number of free transactions at the ATMs every month. Beyond the free transactions, which include financial and non-financial services, the lenders levy a charge with applicable taxes. 

The number of free transactions at the ATMs may differ on the type of account and the debit card you hold. 

Using the ATMs beyond the permissible limit of free monthly transactions will be chargeable. 

According to a notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India in June last year, the banks were allowed to charge ₹ 21 per transaction at the ATM above the monthly free transaction limit, effective from 1 January 2022. 

Earlier, the banks were allowed to charge ₹ 20 for each such transaction. 

Customers are allowed five free transactions at their bank ATMs every month, and the limit is three free transactions for other bank ATMs. Customers in non-metro centres can avail of five free transactions at other bank ATMs. 

The RBI allowed banks to levy an interchange fee of ₹ 17 per financial transaction and ₹ 6 for each non-financial transaction at all centres starting 1 August 2022. 

The banks collect ATM service charges to meet the increasing ATM installation and maintenance costs.

All the major banks also charge an annual fee on debit cards or ATM cards, depending on the kind of card a customer possesses. 

Here's a comparison of various types of ATM charges levied by SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank: 

State Bank of India (SBI) 

Sl.No

Particulars

Charges

Rs

1

Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)

Classic Debit Card

₹ 125/- plus GST

Silver/Global Contactless Debit Card

₹ 125/- plus GST

Yuva / Gold /Combo / My Card (Image) Debit Card

₹ 175/- plus GST

Platinum Debit Car

₹ 250 plus GST

Pride/Premium Business Debit Card

₹ 350 plus GST

2

Debit Card Replacement Charges

₹ 300/- plus GST

3

Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN

₹ 50/- plus GST

4. Domestic Transaction Charges (At ATM)

Average Monthly Balance (AMB) in Savings Bank

Number of free transactions per month (Both Financial and Non-financial)

Other Bank ATMs

In 6 Metro Centers 

In 6 Metro Centers 

Our Bank ATM

Upto ₹ 25,000/-

3

5

5

Above ₹ 25,000/- upto ₹ 50,000/-

3

5

Unlimited

Above ₹ 50,000/ - upto ₹ 1,00,000/-

3

5

Above ₹ 1,00,000/-

Unlimited

Unlimited

Charges for financial transactions beyond the set limit

₹ 20 + GST

₹ 10 + GST

Charges for non-financial transactions beyond the set limit

₹ 8 + GST

₹ 5 + GST

Transaction decline due to insufficient balance

₹ 20 + GST

₹ 20 + GST

$ Namely, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

5

SMS Alert charges per quarter from Debit Card holders who maintain average quarterly balance of ₹ 25000/- & below during the quarter.

₹ 12 (incl. GST


Punjab National Bank

ATM CUM DEBIT CARD CHARGES / PREPAID CARD CHARGES

Variant

Classic (Rupay/VISA) / Rupay Platinum (Domestic/ International/ JCB International)

Visa Gold / Rupay International

Rupay Select Debit Card

Prepaid

Card issuance charges

Primary

Nil

₹ 250

₹ 250

₹ 50

Add on Card

₹ 150

NA

Annual Maintenance Charges

₹ 150 (From 2nd year onwards as 1st year charges are free)

₹ 250 (Platinum Domestic/ Platinum International / JCB International from 2nd year onwards as 1st-year charges are free w.e.f 16-11-2021). For Debit Cards issued prior to 16-11-2021, previous AMC charges ₹150 shall prevail.

₹ 500 (Rupay Select Debit card till 31.03.2022 w.e.f. 16-11-2021, NIL for staff members). For Select Debit Cards issued prior to 16-11-2021, previous AMC charges ₹ 400 shall prevail.

(Nil for Classic- KCC / Classic-Mudra/ Classic - PMJDY)

For cards having balances above ₹ 500 on the date of expiry of card, Annual Maintenance fee of ₹ 150 will be levied & account will be maintained for one additional year, thereof. In case, balance goes below ₹ 500, the entire balance will be forfeited and card will be closed.

Card Replacement Charges

(Duplicate Issuance)

₹ 150/-

Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN through Branch

₹ 50 (for request through branch; Exempted for Govt. Sponsored Scheme

Nil (if done through Green Pin at ATMs)

Transaction declined due to insufficient Balance

₹ 15  (charges are applicable to staff also)

For use of Bank's own ATMs located in Metro and Non-Metro Areas

Free Transactions*

5 Transactions / Month

After Free Transactions*

₹ 10 per Transactions

For use of other Bank's ATMs located in Metro and Non-Metro Areas

Metro^

Non Metro

Free Financial and Non-financial Transactions*

3 Transactions / Month

5 Transactions / Month

After Free Financial Transactions*

₹ 20 per Transactions

After Free Non-financial Transactions*

₹ 9 per Transactions

Ø ^viz. Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Ø Above charges are applicable to staff also.

HDFC Bank

Revised ATM Charge Structure

Account Type

No of Free Transactions per month at HDFC Bank ATMs

No of Free Transactions per month at other Bank ATMs

Charges beyond prescribed limit of free transactions

Savings & Salary Account

Free Transactions -5

At Metro ATMs : 3 Free Transactions

At Non Metro ATMs:- 5 Free Transactions

Cash Withdrawal - ₹ 21 plus applicable taxes

Non-Financial Transaction - ₹ 8.50 plus applicable taxes

Current Account (Activ, Ascent, Max Advantage, Plus, Professionals, Ecomm, SmartUp Alpha, SmartUp Growth, SmartUp Max,
Utlima, Apex, Max, Flexi, Merchant Advantage Plus, Supreme)

Unlimited

At Metro ATMs - 3 Free Transactions

At Non Metro ATMs - 5 Free Transactions

Cash Withdrawal & Non-Financial Transaction  - ₹ 21 plus applicable taxes

Current Account (Regular, Premium,Trade, Merchant Advantage, Ezee, Current Account for Hospitals/Nursing Homes/Pathology Labs)

Unlimited

Charged from 1st transaction onwards

Cash Withdrawal & Non-Financial Transaction  - ₹ 21 plus applicable taxes

ICICI BANK (Regular Savings Account) 

Service Charges

Cash Transaction Charges
Home Branch (Branch where the account is opened or ported)
(Deposits and withdrawals across branches and deposits in Cash Recycler Machines considered.)

1) Number Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals)
₹ 150 per transaction, post 4 free cash transactions per month.

2) Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals)
₹ 5 per ₹ 1,000, post-free limit of ₹ 1 lakh, per month or ₹ 150, whichever is higher.


a) Non-Home branch –
₹ 5 per Rs 1,000, for transaction value above ₹ 25,000 at non-home branch in a day or ₹ 150, whichever is higher.
b) Third-party cash transactions charged at ₹ 150 per transaction. Per transaction value capped at ₹ 25,000.

ATM Interchange (Transactions at Non ICICI Bank ATMs)

6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad): ₹ 21 per financial transaction & ₹ 8.5 per non-financial transaction, post 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions).
Other than 6 metro locations: ₹ 21 per financial transaction and ₹ 8.5 per non-financial transaction, post 5 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions).
Maximum of 5 transactions free in a month, across locations, with a cap of 3 transactions at 6 metro locations.

Transactions at ICICI Bank ATMs / Cash Recycler Machines (cash withdrawals)

₹ 21 per financial transaction, post 5 transactions. All non-financial transactions are free.
(Financial transaction includes - Cash Withdrawal; Non Financial transactions include - Balance Inquiry, Mini statement & Pin change)

Debit Card Fees annual fees

₹150
For Gramin locations – ₹ 99

https://www.icicibank.com/service-charges/regular-savings-account 

Axis Bank (Easy Access Saving Account)

Daily withdrawal limit and Shopping limit

Daily ATM Withdrawal Limit of ₹ 50,000, Daily POS transaction Limit of ₹ 1,25,000.Effective 1st Dec'19 - Introduction of Transaction Decline Fee at POS terminals due to insufficient funds in Savings account: ₹ 25

Monthly Cash Transaction Free Limits (Metro/Urban)

First 4 Transactions or ₹ 1.5 lakhs whichever is earlier. Cash Transactions at Non-Home Branch : Cash transactions upto ₹ 25,000/- per day, exceeding which ₹ 5/- per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of ₹ 150/- to be charged.

Monthly Cash Transaction Free Limits (Semi-Urban/Rural)

First 4 Transactions or ₹ 1.5 lakhs whichever is earlier. Cash Transactions at Non-Home Branch: Cash transactions up to ₹ 25,000/- per day, exceeding which ₹ 5 per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of ₹ 150/- to be charged

Fees on Cash Deposits and Withdrawals above limits

Self - ₹ 5 per ₹ 1000 or ₹ 150, whichever is higher, Third Party - ₹ 10 per ₹ 1000 or ₹ 150, whichever is higher

Transaction Charges on Cash Deposit Transaction done at Cash Deposit Machine

₹  50 per transaction after banking hours (i.e. Between 5:00 pm to 9:30 am) and on Bank/State Holidays for deposits exceeding 2 transactions or ₹ 5,000 per month (either single or multiple transaction), whichever is earlier.

Axis Bank ATM: No. of Free Transactions

First 5 Financial transactions Free and Unlimited Non-financial transactions

Non - Axis Bank ATM : No of Free Transactions

First 3 transactions (Financial + Non Financial) free in Metro Locations (Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad ) or First 5 transactions (Financial + Non Financial) free in all Other Locations.

Axis/Non-Axis ATM: Cash Withdrawal (Financial transaction) fees beyond limits

₹ 21 per transaction

Axis/Non-Axis ATM: Balance Enquiry (Non-Financial transaction) fees beyond limits

₹ 10 per transaction

Maximum transaction count limit on ATM transaction

Maximum monthly transaction count limit of 30 transactions (Financial + Non-Financial) per month. Post transaction limits, ₹ 21 per Financial transactions on Axis Bank and (Financial + Non-Financial) non-Axis Bank ATMs

Also Read

.