Aviation Turbine Fuel Price Hiked By 2.75%

Aviation turbine fuel price has been hiked

Halting a declining trend of last month, jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price has been hiked by 2.75 per cent on firming international oil prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price has been hiked by Rs 2,039.63 per kilo litre (kl), or 2.75 per cent, to Rs 76,062.04 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase in rates comes on back of two rounds of price cuts seen in December that reflected a drop in international oil prices during the second half of November and mid-December.

Thereafter, international rates have firmed up, leading to the hike in ATF price.

ATF price had peaked to Rs 80,835.04 per kl in mid-November before it was cut on December 1 and 15 by a total of Rs 6,812.25 per kl or 8.4 per cent.

Jet fuel prices are revised on 1st and 16th of every month based on average price of international benchmark in the preceding fortnight.